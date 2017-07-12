Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS ECO Rent A Car announces international operations across 50 countries ECO Rent A Car, India’s leading ground transportation service provider, marks its global presence with its newly launched international car rental service across 550 global destinations spanning across 50 countries. Customers will be able to choose from Economy, Business and First class cars as well as Mini Vans and Bus for large groups, for their international trips.



The service will allow its customers to book chauffeur drive cars for personal and business use during international trips with ease. USP is that ECO provides a centralised 24x7 booking and payment facility in India for all their global car hire requirements.



Customers can book Airport-Hotel-Airport transfers, Local city usage, Inter-city and even Inter-country transfers in places like Schengen countries (Europe) at attractive all inclusive rates. Vehicle types provided are Sedan cars, SUVs and Mini Vans catering to any amount of passengers and luggage. Larger vehicles like Mercedes Viano, Sprinter, Cadillac Escalade and Toyota Hi-ace Commuter and Mini vans are more popular with travellers carrying more luggage.



Since communication becomes the biggest challenge in some countries around Middle-East, Asia, Europe and South America, ECO’s customers will get English speaking drivers in non-English speaking countries, making it easier for travellers to communicate in a foreign country.



Commenting on the announcement, Aditya Loomba, Joint Managing Director, ECO Rent A Car said, "At ECO Rent A Car, we are constantly expanding our operations both in India and abroad. We believe in building life long relationship with our customers. With our global expertise, partnerships, user friendly technology and 24x7x365 operations, ECO is the exclusive global ground transportation service provider for its corporate and leisure clients, and focusing on international expansion will further strengthen our position as market leaders in this space."



