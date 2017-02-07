ETAA forms its East India chapter

Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) organised its maiden event recently in Kolkata where the organisation formed its East India chapter. Koushik Banerjee was named as the interim Chairman of the East India chapter. The event was graced by Carl Dantas, Chairman Emeritus, Jagat Mehta, President, ETAA, Partha Chatterjee, Chairman, Hospitality, Hotel & Tourism committee, SKAL, Dipti Thakoor, National Jt. Secretary, ETAA, and many others. There was a brief knowledge session by Traweltag which was conducted by renowned trainer, Aman Koushik and Rajesh Dutta, Director Strategy & Client Relationship. The event was appreciated by all and a good kick start to ETAA's Regional Chapter for East India, completing a truly Pan India presence of Regional Chapters in North, South & Western India.





According to organisers the event received a tremendous response from its members and others from the travel trade. Agents from as far as Siliguri were part of this event. The event was well represented by other associations, Skal being one of them.