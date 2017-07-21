Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS ETAA North India Chapter organises GST seminar for its members in New Delhi







Enterprising Travel Agent's Association (ETAA) North India Chapter organised an interactive seminar on Goods and Services Tax (GST) for its members in New Delhi. The 4 hour interactive session was aimed at briefing the members about GST, its structure and various compliance formalities. Speaking at the function the special invitee for the evening, Yogendra Garg, Additional Director General, Centre of Excellence (NACIN), Central Board of Excise and Customs said that implementation of GST has been a giant step forward and an historic milestone for the Nation. The endeavour of the government was to make the implementation as smooth as possible but like any new policy it still may have certain issues and rough edges in its current form as various industries have very specific operating styles and typical issues and agreed that one size may not fit all.He further added that the Government Administrative machinery was more than willing to listen to the grievances, concerns and typical operational issues of the Travel-tourism and Hospitality industry on merit and address them on priority.Gurjit Singh Ahuja, Member National Board, ETAA and Chairman, ETAA - North India Chapter requested members to draft their concerns and forward the same to ETAA - North India Secretariat so that a unified representation could be made to the concerned GST authorities in consultation with the ETAA National Board.The members were also briefed on the various taxation structures, compliance procedures and formalities by CA Vijay Gupta, an imminent chartered accountant with practice specialisation in the travel tourism and hospitality industry.Entire ETAA North India Chapter Board was present at the session.

