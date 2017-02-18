Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Ethiopian launches Platinum tier level for ShebaMiles Ethiopian Airlines has introduced a Platinum tier level in its frequent flyer loyalty programme, ShebaMiles, as of January 2017, stated a release. The Platinum tier level offers extra benefits to frequent flyers that accrue 75, 000 status miles or 60 qualifying segments within one calendar year, January 1 to December 31, with in the validity period of two years, in addition to the remaining months in the qualification year.



Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines, said, “In our continuous effort of improving the special benefits to our high value and loyal customers, we have now launched a Platinum Tier level, offering our ShebaMiles members enormous privileges, from dedicated hotline service at our Global Call Centre to personalized assistance up on departure at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, three complimentary upgrade within the platinum tier validity, guaranteed seat up to 24 hours before departure in the highest booking class-both in our cloud nine and economy classes, 100 % tier bonus Miles and extra baggage allowance on ET operated flights and so much more. These are in addition to the benefits enjoyed by our Gold members. At last, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continued patronage and for their strong vote of confidence in choosing Ethiopian Airlines as their carrier of choice.”



Ethiopian has recently redesigned its ShebaMiles web page to improve customers’ online experience in terms of ease of use, data quality and better control on account management through enhanced self-service options.



