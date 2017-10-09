Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Europamundo to launch exclusive offerings for Indian market in November Europamundo Vacaciones, a coach tour operator in Europe and Japan, will be announcing new destinations and fresh inclusions exclusively for the Indian market by next month. The final details will be discussed with all the distributors at the Annual Convention of tour operators globally at the end of October in Bodrum, Turkey. Taking their consensus, the final details will be revealed. The five key trade partners of Europamundo will also be hosted for the convention, informed Aparna C Basumalik, Country Head-India, Europamundo Vacaciones while speaking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor.



In another development, she added that the brand will be promoting China coach tour itineraries for the next year through Indian trade partners.



The company has been around in the English speaking market for over three seasons now and the growth last year has been over 200% which is very encouraging as compared to the previous year, she confirmed adding, “We got good response from Tier-II and III cities such as Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi, Kolkata, Guwahati, etc. as the agent is facilitated with independent working.”



The agents demanded for Indian meals on prime sectors and keeping the same in mind, from next year onwards Europamundo will be availing Indian meals for 15 popular itineraries. This won’t be just available in the peak season but the year round, she exclaimed.



Appreciating the overwhelming response received at the three-city Spain Tourism Annual Roadshow, Basumalik added that it was a great opportunity to network with new partners and see more agents getting familiar with the product.



