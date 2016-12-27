Ezeego1 introduces advanced B2B travel portal for travel agents in the North –East region

Ezeego1, one of India's online travel portals, recently introduced their advanced B2B web portal to leading travel agents in North-East India. The portal is designed to offer travel solutions and promote their offerings.





Commenting on this, Neelu Singh, CEO & Director, Ezeego1 said, “We see strong potential in North-East India, that is set to witness rapid progress in the travel and tourism industry. The advanced portal aims to support the need of the growing client base of travel agents and tour operators in North-Eastern cities of India. As a leading travel solutions provider, Ezeego1’s advanced portal will give travel agents access to our strong distribution network and technological expertise to market their products and expand their travel business.”





According to the press release, the portal is easy-to-use and has some unique characteristics. Further, it enables agents with optimal flexibility through GDS and LCC integration as they can access schedule, fares and make flight and hotel bookings instantly. The ‘Hold option’ feature allows agents to book flights in advance, lock-in the flight fares for a specific time period while they confirm the bookings with the customer. Additionally, travel agents will get access to 5,00,000 hotels worldwide, can review and choose hotels based on suppliers and deals.





The advanced B2B portal was introduced at an event in Guwahati and witnessed a good response from more than 50 leading travel agents and leading domestic and international airline partners including Air India, Vistara, Jet Airways, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Etihad, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Cathay Pacific.