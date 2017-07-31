Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Ezekiel Chew appointed as Contiki’s Director of Sales & Marketing for Asia Contiki appointed Ezekiel Chew as its new Director of Sales & Marketing, Asia. In his new role, Chew will lead the Asia team to expand sales and market growth for the region. He will report directly to Casper Urhammer, CEO, Contiki, based in Contiki’s Europe headquarters in Geneva.



Chew joins Contiki from forex trading industry. He founded Asiaforexmentor which became one of Asia’s largest forex education company.



“When the opportunity to be Contiki's Director of Sales and Marketing came, it was like having the universal law of attraction bringing us together. The energy, adventure, and growth that Contiki brings instantly clicked with me. I can see myself leading the brand and taking it to greater heights. I am excited to embark on this new journey where my main role is now inspiring millennials out here in Asia to unleash their passion and to discover the world with Contiki,” said Chew.



“With Contiki, we want to allow travellers to change their life and alter their perception of the world. Contiki has something special- and that is the substance behind travelling with no regrets, “added Chew.



“Ezekiel is full of passion about his love for travel and his energy and enthusiasm to expand the footprint of the world’s leading youth travel company in Asia is what Contiki needs. We are excited to promote our unique itineraries and new ways to travel and discover the world,” said Robin Yap, President, Asia, The Travel Corporation.

