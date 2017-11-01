 
Wednesday, 01 November, 2017, 14 : 30 PM [IST]

FCM Travel Solutions awarded ‘India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2017’
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
FCM Travel Solutions, the Indian subsidiary of Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), Australia received ‘India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2017’ award in the travel management category by United World Holdings LLC, URS Media Consulting P. L., AsiaOne and PricewaterhouseCoopers P. L. as the Process Reviewer.

Receiving the award on behalf of FCM Travel Solutions, Rakshit Desai, Managing Director, FCM Travel Solutions, said, “It is an honour to be recognised as ‘India’s Greatest Brand & Leader 2017’. We, at FCM, are pleased that our efforts to provide unbeatable travel experiences to our patrons have been appreciated. I would like to thank our highly dedicated teams, our trustworthy stakeholders and our clients for the continued support.” 
 
