Tuesday, 13 June, 2017, 10 : 15 AM [IST]

FCM Travel Solutions named Asia’s Leading Travel Management Company
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
FCM Travel Solutions (part of Flight Centre Travel Group, Australia) has been named "Asia’s Leading Travel Management Company" by the World Travel Awards for the seventh time in 2017. The award was accepted by Bertrand Saillet, GM - Asia, FCM Travel Solutions.

The World Travel Awards are voted for and by the travel and tourism professionals worldwide and this accolade recognises the commitment to excellence FCM has demonstrated over the past 12 months.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Kohli, President, FCM Travel Solutions India, said, “We are extremely delighted to be awarded as ‘Asia’s leading Travel Management Company’ by World Travel Awards for the seventh time in a row. I would like to offer my sincerest gratitude to our consultants and esteemed customers for their support. Being recognised by World Travel Awards is a testimony to our strong commitment towards customer contentment and it encourages us to continue to deliver unbeatable experiences to our travelers.”
 
