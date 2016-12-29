Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS FICCI launches India’s Travel Tech Startup Launchpad As part of its mandate to further enhance India’s digital drive in the travel and tourism industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) launched its maiden initiative aimed at travel startups. Travel Tech Launchpad will be a platform that encourages innovation and growth of travel startups during the second edition of FICCI’s flagship event titled “Digital Travel, Hospitality and Innovation Summit” scheduled to be held on March 22-23, 2017 in New Delhi.



Travel Tech Launchpad 2017 is being organized by FICCI in association with Agnitio Consulting LLP, Nucleus Partners, TravHQ Media and Charson Advisory. The summit will offer an opportunity for travel startups to learn from experts in the field of travel, exhibit their business ideas, and display their products & services in addition to providing a unique opportunity to connect with right set of ecosystem partners. A number of travel startups, hospitality and technology companies from across India and abroad will gather during the summit in addition to the participation of leading investors such as Sequoia, Inventus Capital, Kae Capital and several angel / venture capital firms.



“FICCI is launching The Travel Tech Launch pad with an objective to encourage entrepreneurship and technology innovation in the field of travel and hospitality,” said Rahul Chakravarty, Director and Head – Tourism, FICCI. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter