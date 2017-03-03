Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS FICCI-Avalon knowledge paper to be unveiled at Digital Travel, Hospitality & Innovation Summit FICCI & Avalon Global Research (AGR) joint publication of the knowledge paper ‘Travel 2.0 – The Next Generation of travel’ that is slated to be unveiled at Digital Travel, Hospitality and Innovation Summit on March 22 to 23, 2017 at FICCI, Federation house, New Delhi, looks at unraveling the technology trends in Travel & Hospitality segment that will help better define the future of the industry, how digitalisation has impacted the evolution of this industry, and what can be achieved by overall technology inclusion across the stakeholders in the industry ecosystem.



“We are in a digital era and travel and hospitality is not an exception. The rampant penetration of smartphone has transformed the Travel consumption pattern of the end user. The FICCI-Avalon Knowledge report will highlight all these with pointers to the future of travel in India” said, Rahul Chakravarty, Director & Head – Tourism, FICCI.



The proposed knowledge paper would focus on the evolution of travel, tourism and hospitality industry through digital adaption and the role of new technologies and automation in streamlining the business processes across value chain, highlighting the speed and convenience of the business in this industry from an end-user perspective. The report would emphasize on adaption of big data analytics and the influence of social media on service providers and aggregators to address the challenges such as intensive competition and requirement of direct interaction with the end users.



Further to the advantages of digital transformation, the knowledge paper would also help understand how technology will help in improving efficiency for stakeholders and personalisation (content customisation) for the consumer at the overall level and facilitating ease of process implementation. The proposed knowledge paper would also have a detailed recommendation section for the ministry and tourism boards, which will focus on various areas such as the coverage of safety on digital payment platforms, cloud services for documentation for enhancing speed and convenience of transaction, emerging role of augmented and virtual reality in tourism marketing including virtual tour guides, ease of data capturing and integration for enabling seamless transaction, and need for offering personalised services using Internet of Things and big data, among others.



“Technology and enhanced economic & aspirational activities have impacted how travel is perceived, reviewed, distributed and consumed. Therefore a mature research aspect allows the travel ecosystem to innovate to make itself future proof and ready for Travel 2.0 . This report sets out in this direction" said, Ashish Kumar, Member, FICCI Travel Technology Committee



The report will be available to all the registered delegates of Digital Travel, Hospitality & Innovation Summit, March 22 to 23, FICCI, Federation House, New Delhi.



