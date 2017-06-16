FICCI-YES Bank to release knowledge paper on Investment in Tourism Infrastructure Development scenario in India at Tourism Investors Meet

FICCI & YES Bank’s joint publication of the knowledge paper Tourism Infrastructure Investments: Igniting India’s Growth Engine that is slated to be unveiled at the third edition Tourism Investors Meet on July 5-6, 2017 at FICCI, Federation house, New Delhi, looks at unraveling the Investment potential in Tourism Infrastructure in India.





The proposed knowledge paper throws some interesting statistics. As per the report Tourism Investment accounted for 5.7% of the total Investment in 2016. Over next 10 years the sector will outperform the global economy as Tourism Investment is forecasted to rise 4.5% p.a. The report would also focus in detail on the various Investment projects and opportunities offered by the various state tourism boards for the private Investors.



Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) has established itself as one of the biggest networking platform for attracting Investment in Tourism Infrastructure development in various states. The two-day event will focus on interactive meetings where by the state governments will be showcasing their policy and facilities with respect to soliciting investment in tourism infrastructure through pre-scheduled structured face to face business meetings with the prominent investors. Some of the state government who have already confirmed for the event are Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Rajasthan Tourism, Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Uttarakhand Tourism, Odisha Tourism, etc.



The state governments are looking for investment in various sectors of tourism including hotels, mega convention centre, wayside amenities, amusement parks, adventure tourism, river cruise, sanitation & civic amenity, etc.