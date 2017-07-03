Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS First Economy bags social media mandate for Akbar Holidays First Economy, a digital marketing agency has bagged the creative strategy, communications design and execution mandate for all the social media platforms of Akbar Holidays. As per this mandate First Economy will be responsible for creating an engaging brand communication strategy for Akbar Holidays.



Speaking on the occasion, Jigar Zatakia, CEO, First Economy said, “We are extremely delighted to work with Akbar Holidays. Travel as a discussion point witnesses many conversations around it. Some are delightful and some are of distress. Our aim is to address these pain points with Akbar’s best in class service. Our team is exited to take off on this new journey with Akbar.”



“We have also been associated with Akbar Travels for over two years now and it is an immense pleasure to acquire the mandate for Akbar holidays as well. At First Economy our aim has always been to deliver strategies that align with the goals of the company. Our methodology and approach is what sets us apart from other players in the industry,” added Zatakia.



Benzy Nazar, CEO, Akbar Holidays said, "In the travel space social media plays a very important role in a consumer's life. Check-ins at destinations or selfies at an exotic location have now become a way of life. With the help of First Economy we will we working on a communication strategy to make Akbar a part of every Holiday that the consumer takes be it within India or internationally."



