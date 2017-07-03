First Economy bags social media mandate for Akbar Holidays

First Economy, a digital marketing agency has
bagged the creative strategy, communications design and execution
mandate for all the social media platforms of Akbar Holidays. As per
this mandate First Economy will be responsible for creating an engaging
brand communication strategy for Akbar Holidays.
Speaking on the occasion, Jigar Zatakia, CEO, First Economy
said, “We are extremely delighted to work with Akbar Holidays. Travel as
a discussion point witnesses many conversations around it. Some are
delightful and some are of distress. Our aim is to address these pain
points with Akbar’s best in class service. Our team is exited to take
off on this new journey with Akbar.”
“We have also been associated with Akbar Travels for over two
years now and it is an immense pleasure to acquire the mandate for Akbar
holidays as well. At First Economy our aim has always been to deliver
strategies that align with the goals of the company. Our methodology and
approach is what sets us apart from other players in the industry,”
added Zatakia.
Benzy Nazar, CEO, Akbar Holidays said, "In the travel space
social media plays a very important role in a consumer’s life. Check-ins
at destinations or selfies at an exotic location have now become a way
of life. With the help of First Economy we will we working on a
communication strategy to make Akbar a part of every Holiday that the
consumer takes be it within India or internationally."