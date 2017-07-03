Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Five-city Global Panorama Showcase to enlighten travel trade about Cyber Security Considering the global threat to data security with ransomware attacks affecting businesses, the organisers of the Global Panorama Showcase (GPS) will be conducting an education session on Cyber Security at the upcoming five-city marketplace to educate the travel trade. GPS is set to be held during July and August in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata, with Kochi and Pune being the maiden editions.



“With business transactions going digital and GST (Goods and Services Tax) looking at streamlining the taxation processes through technology, data security has emerged as an utmost priority for all businesses. There is need to educate the trade and assist them about cyber security and we have also received requests from participants to enlighten them about this issue. Therefore, it has been decided that along with GST, we will conduct a session on Cyber Security at all the editions,” said Harmandeep Singh Anand, MD, GPS.



The sessions on GST and Cyber Security will be conducted on the first day of the each city GPS roadshow. “India, especially the Tier-II and III cities still have a substantial number of travel agents and tour operators who are yet to make the transition to the online and digital platforms. With the government actively focusing and promoting ‘Digital India’, it is imperative to draw the attention of the trade fraternity about adopting latest technology to stay relevant and means to secure their business,” said Anand.



Moreover, the organisers are offering affordable packages for trade members in the Tier-II and III cities through the GPS Hosted Buyer Programme. Anand said that since the event is an opportunity to network, buyers from the nearby cities, over a driving distance of 400 km from the host destination, will be given an opportunity to opt for the programme.



"We are offering the Hosted Buyer Programme on twin-sharing basis for INR 2,000 per night and INR 4,000 for two nights, per person in city. This package is inclusive of the stay and networking meals. Our aim to reach out to a wider network of agents in the areas surrounding the host cities," he said. Anand is hopeful of 100-120 trade members to participate in the Hosted Buyer Programme in each city.



