Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Flight Centre Travel Group opens its first retail store in Ludhiana Flight Shop & Travel Money, the retail travel and foreign exchange brands of Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), Australia, in India, opened their first retail store in Ludhiana. With the launch of this store, FCTG, Australia now has 16 operational Flight Shop & Travel Money stores across India. The new store in Ludhiana, spread over 900 sq. ft., is located at Pakhowal Road, and will cater to the needs of upmarket urban consumers - families, business travellers, honeymoon couples and groups of travellers.



According to an Ernst & Young India study titled ‘India’s Growth Paradigm: How markets beyond metros have transformed’, Ludhiana is projected to be as one of the emerging 42 new wave cities in the country. As the largest city in Punjab and a major industrial center in North India, Ludhiana witnesses large volumes across outbound, inbound and domestic sectors for both business and leisure travellers.



Commenting on the launch, Shravan Gupta, Executive Director - Leisure Businesses, FCM Travel Solutions India, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to launch our first retail store in Ludhiana. We are extremely thrilled to extend our Flight Shop offerings of unbeatable deals and our expertise in providing unmatched travel experiences to our customers in the city. Travel Money India will aim to provide convenient currency exchange, live rate tracking desk and will facilitate remittance for education, family, employment and medical purposes to our patrons”.



He further added, “Punjab is a key market for us, the trio of Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Ludhiana together accounts for high travel volumes from the region. An affluent city with high disposable income, Ludhiana is catching on to the trend of two to three trips a year. We see the city as a high potential market with significant travel spends across leisure and business sectors. USA and Canada being the most popular destinations amongst travellers from Punjab, while vogue cities like London and Paris also witness a large number of holiday bookings.”



