Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Foreign tourist arrivals up 18 per cent in September According to a report by The Economic Times, the tourism ministry has registered a growth of over 18% in foreign tourist arrivals in the country in September 2017 over the same period last year. The number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in September 2017 was 7.23 lakh as compared to 6.08 lakh in September 2016 and 5.43 lakh in September, 2015, according to a ministry statement. “The growth rate in FTAs in September 2017 over September 2016 is 18.8% compared to 12.1% in September 2016 over September 2015,” the statement said. Most tourists came from Bangladesh (29.65%) followed by the US (10.24%), the UK (7.04%), among others.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter