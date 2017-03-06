Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Frogner House witnesses 300% increase in reservations with eRevMax Scandinavian serviced apartment major Frogner House has increased their online sales by over 240% leveraging eRevMax’s connectivity with leading OTAs. The Oslo based accommodation provider has been using RTConnect to update rate and allotments across online sales channels for its 440 apartments in Norway since 2014.



RTConnect allows Frogner House to update live rates and inventory to multiple booking channels directly from their Property Management System (PMS), and get reservations delivered back into the system in real-time, without worrying about overbooking.



“Over the last 2 years from 2014-2016, we have seen our online sales grow 240% with a 305% increase in room nights via online sales. This has resulted in revenue growth of 30% and our RevPAR has increased by 12.3%. We have experienced an overall growth in business with occupancies going up by 15% leading to an average occupancy of over 81% throughout the year,” said Lene Thorsen, Booking & Revenue Manager, Frogner House.



She further added “The LIVE OS dashboard that we have been provided is pretty cool - there are in-built tiles that provide quick summary of reservation, budget, booking pace etc including a shopper tile which shows us how we match against competitors. I can easily say that we have not yet been able to utilise the full potential of these tools, which brings me to recommend the excellent support that eRevMax offers.”



eRevMax will be showcasing its innovative solutions at ITB Berlin - Hall 8.1, Stand 132 from March 8 to 11, 2017.

