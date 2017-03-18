GBTA to embark on aggressive membership drive in India

After setting up India regional chapter a year ago, Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the voice of the global business travel industry, will now be embarking on an aggressive membership drive in India to enlist both business travel buyers and industry. According to Gaurav Sundaram, Regional Director-India, GBTA, they have set an aggressive target of increasing the membership to at least 500 in India by April 2018. “Currently, the GBTA membership in India is less than 100,” he said.





“GBTA is world’s largest association of business travel professionals. We are approaching professionals in the industry, both on the buyers side and on the industry side, to join us and take advantage of networking, research reports, educational seminars and professional certifications,” Sundaram said.





Enumerating the various activities that GBTA is planning in India this year, Sundaram said that the Association has started a series of workshops in primary cities, starting from Mumbai this February, going to cities like Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida and Hyderabad in the next two months.



GBTA will also be organising two annual conferences in Mumbai and Delhi in August and October. The Delhi conference will be held on August 18, at Pullman Aerocity Hotel, and on October 6, at Taj Lands End Mumbai. “This year’s activities will conclude with a Business Travel Forum at ITB Singapore on October 27, 2017,” he said.





Among other initiatives of the global body in India, include setting up of an “ethics committee” to formulate an “ethics charter” for members. The objective is to make members “subscribe” to the charter so that best practices are followed and assurance of quality service delivery is guaranteed mutually.