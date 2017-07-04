Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Global Anchor Cruises partners with CLIA for travel trade training & accreditation Recognising the immense potential of the Indian outbound cruise market, Global Anchor Cruises has partnered with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). CLIA has recently launched its programme in the Asia region, providing travel agent members in India who join CLIA access to an extensive range of cruise industry training at no further costs outside the annual membership fee.



Talking about this partnership, Ian Banerjee, Partner Global Anchor Cruises, said, “I am happy that we are associated with CLIA to now impart its world-class cruise training and accreditation programme to Indian agents and ensure that they are well equipped to meet the arising demand for cruise products and sales knowledge.”



Joel Katz, MD, Asia, CLIA, said, “We delighted to have partnered with Global Anchor Cruises as our strategies and visions are strongly aligned. They understand, as we do, that a well-educated cruise travel agent is paramount to the growth of cruise in the region, and together we are dedicated to ensuring that this education is available to all agents across the Indian landscape.”



Global Anchor Cruises will now promote the CLIA Membership to all current and new travel partners. As a member of CLIA Asia, agents become an active partner in a global organisation representing the fastest growing segment of the travel industry.



CLIA Travel Agency and Individual Membership benefits

• Exclusive access to the CLIA Accreditation Program

• Unlimited usage of the CLIA Learning Academy, including cruise sector training, destination focused elective modules & a comprehensive resource library

• Eligibility to apply for the CLIA global EMBARC ID card

• Exclusive use of the CLIA logo (cruise industry mark of excellence) identifying you as a cruise specialist in all your marketing material. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter