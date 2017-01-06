Global Destinations adds three new products to its portfolio

Global Destinations, a leading representation company of India, adds three new partners to its portfolio in 2017 – AlliedTPro, Infinity Escapades and Leisure Pass Group. These companies will be represented from the Mumbai office of Global Destinations, along with its 18 other partners.





With the new additions, Global Destinations will be representing travel companies from continents across the globe. Speaking on this development, Pranav Kapadia, Founder, Global Destinations says, “We are very excited about our new partnership with three esteemed companies. Each company is a leader in its segment and the alliances will enable us to provide our stakeholders a whole new variety of offerings. 2016 has been a good year for us with the addition of new products to our portfolio and being announced as the GSA for Air New Zealand in India. We look forward to more such opportunities and collaborations in 2017.”





According to press release, AlliedTPro, head quartered in New York, has been a leader in the USA & Canada inbound market for over 60 years. Its core business consists of multi-lingual escorted coach programs, tailor-made services for leisure and incentive groups, and a comprehensive selection of FIT leisure products. Similarly, Infinity Escapades, a full-service Travel Management Company from Morocco, has over a decade of experience in providing Leisure and MICE services. And Leisure Pass Group, a sightseeing and tourism technology specialist, develops and manages city passes in some of the world’s top destinations including London, Paris, Dublin, Berlin.