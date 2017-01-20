Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Global Panorama Showcase kicks off in Nagpur; goes paperless The premiere trade show of Central India, Global Panorama Showcase (GPS) was inaugurated in Nagpur today morning at Hotel Centre Point. In its endeavour to educate and empower trade members in Tier-II and III cities of Maharashtra and Central India, this year's edition for the first time has adopted the concept of going paperless. To facilitate this shift to the digital platform, the GPS app allows exchange and access to the database of exhibitors and buyers.



Talking at the inauguration, Harmandeep Singh Anand, Founder, GPS, said, "We are planning to up the ante of GPS by the next edition by allowing video conferencing option for meetings."



Anand said that the 6 pre-event business sessions at GPS yesterday recorded a turnout of nearly 1,000 delegates.



The event was inaugurated by H.E Satinder S. Ahuja, Hon. Consul General of Georgia for Mumbai and Maharashtra ; Marzban Antia, VP, TAAI; Ankush Nijhawan, Excutive Director, GPS, among other distinguished guests.





