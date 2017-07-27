Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS GPS Kolkata expecting overwhelming turnout with 968 pre-registrations The Global Panorama Showcase (GPS) is all set to kick-start the Kolkata edition at The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata. Starting today i.e. July 27, the trade show, including presentations by suppliers and about two days of B2B meetings will conclude on July 29.



While talking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor, Madhu Saliankar, Executive Director, GPS, informed, “120 buyers are being hosted at the event in Kolkata for business networking, with 72 suppliers showcasing 150 travel products. The other local buyers walking-in are expected from the nearby towns of from Ranchi, Patna, Guwahati, Siliguri, Darjeeling, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, etc. All in all, the Kolkata edition has garnered 968 pre-registrations. We are hopeful that the second year at this key market in East India will be much better than before.”

