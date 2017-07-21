 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Trade News Details

TRADE NEWS

Friday, 21 July, 2017, 12 : 10 PM [IST]

GPS ties up with Clear Tax to offer free software to all registered delegates
By Akansha Pandey | Chandigarh
The Global Panoroma Showcase (GPS) presently being held in Chandigarh at The LaLiT from July 20-22, witnessing an overwhelming turnout. The biggest achievement was that the GPS Organisers managed to convince Clear Tax (leading software used for GST filing) to provide the software (MRP of INR 10,000) free of cost to all the registered GPS delegates up to 5000 invoices, informed Harmandeep Singh Anand, Managing Director, GPS, while speaking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor. The offer is valid till March 2018.

This second edition of GPS in the “City Beautiful” was well-accepted not only from the local trade participants but also by travel trade coming from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. It was the largest hosting done outside the home-ground Nagpur. 

For today and tomorrow, over 200 buyers are being hosted along with complimentary trade walk-ins who will be doing result-oriented networking with 72 suppliers showcasing 250 travel products. In total,  about 600 delegates are expected over the two-day B2B meet.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd