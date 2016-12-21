Griffon promotes WOW air add-on Iceland packages

Mumbai-based Griffon is promoting add-on packages to Iceland on WOW air. WOW air is a low-cost long-haul airline headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland, and Griffon is Global Sales Agent (GSA) in India since 2014. WOW air uses the Keflavík International Airport as its hub and operates 15-flights-a-day to major European cities like London, Stockholm, Dusseldorf, Rome, Barcelona and connects to American destinations of Washington DC, Miami, Boston, Los Angeles, to name a few.





Commenting on the development, Vivek Jain, MD, Griffon, said, “We have curated standard ad-on packages to Iceland on WOW air. The three-to four-night packages includes air travel from any European city to Iceland, stay and sightseeing. There is also an option of adding extra nights. The peak season of Indian travel to Iceland is summer holidays and we are receiving good leisure bookings.”





Founded in 2011, WoW air connects 31 destinations across Europe and North America. The IATA code of WOW air is WW. The airline operates a young Airbus aircraft fleet of two A320, seven A321 and three A330. The A320 is deployed on short-haul flights between Europe and Iceland, while the airline operates Airbus A321 on long-haul flights to North America. The California routes are serviced by three A330 aircraft, the first wide-body jets in the WOW air fleet.