STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Hong Kong most visited city in the world: Euromonitor Delhi most visited city in India followed by Mumbai and Chennai Euromonitor International unveiled the Top 100 City Destinations Ranking 2017 Edition at World Travel Market (WTM) London in which Asian cities dominated the global destination rankings credits to the unstoppable rise of Chinese outbound tourism demand. Hong Kong is the most visited city in the world, followed by Bangkok, which overtook London in 2015. Wouter Geerts, Senior Travel Analyst at Euromonitor International, commented, “Asia Pacific is the standout region driving change in travel. We expect the region to continue growing in the coming decade with Singapore overtaking London as the third most visited city in the world by 2025, giving the podium fully to Asia.”



On the contrary, the performance of European cities has been hampered by the Eurozone and migrants’ crisis, as well as Brexit and terrorist attacks. Despite the uncertainty, some European destinations, in particular Greece, Italy and Spain, have profited from unrest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).



Performance in the MENA region has fluctuated greatly in recent years, however, Euromonitor forecast data shows a recovery for the region in 2017 and beyond. While MENA’s main challenges remain wars and border disputes, Sub-Saharan Africa is looking to do the reverse: opening borders and enhancing collaboration with the African Union for a plan towards seamless borders.



In stark contrast to Africa, the plans towards stronger border controls might weigh heavily on America’s tourist arrival growth. According to Euromonitor International’s Travel Forecast Model, if the US drops out of NAFTA and imposes a 35% tariff on Mexican imports, followed by Mexican retaliation, the impact on inter-regional travel would be considerable. New York, the most visited city in America and the only US city in the top ten most visited city ranking, has revised its 2017 forecast, expecting a potential fall of 300,000 visitors as a worst case scenario.



The top ten most visited cities are:



1. Hong Kong: 26.6 million visitors

2. Bangkok: 21.2 million visitors

3. London: 19.2 million visitors

4. Singapore: 16.6 million visitors

5. Macau: 15.4 million visitors

6. Dubai: 14.9 million visitors

7. Paris: 14.4 million visitors

8. New York: 12.7 million visitors

9. Shenzhen: 12.6 million visitors

10. Kuala Lumpur: 12.3 million visitors



Six Indian cities are also listed in the ranking. All of them recorded double digit growth and went up in the ranking – Delhi (21), Mumbai (22), Agra (35), Chennai (45), Jaipur (48) and Kolkata (89). Inbound arrivals to India registered strong volume growth due to the ongoing liberalisation of e-visa policies.



Delhi, ranking 21st in 2016, became the most visited city in India and might enter the top ten rankings by 2025 when it's expected to attract 18.8 million international arrivals. Mumbai is the second most visited city in India. By 2025 it's expected to attract 18.7 million visitors, more than double of the visitors in 2016. Agra was the most visited Tier-II city due to attraction of the Taj Mahal. Jaipur was the other Tier-II city amongst the top five destinations.



Shabori Das, Senior Research Analyst at Euromonitor International, noted, “The number of inbound arrivals is predicted to grow healthily. Growth is expected to be driven by economic and infrastructure developments in India, which will make it easier for tourists to travel to and within India. The government is working on improvements to air connectivity, road conditions and networks and accommodation to attract more tourists in the forecast period.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter