IAAI demands 5% commission from Air India

IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI) held its AGM in Mumbai yesterday. The meeting unanimously decided to support Air India provided the airline pays 5 per cent commission to all travel agents in India. Currently, the airline pays only 1 per cent commission to travel agents. Speaking exclusively to Travel Biz Monitor, Biji Eapen, President, IAAI, said, “Though Air India is not supporting travel agents in India, we unanimously decided to extend our support to the airline to bring back its glory provided they pay 5% commission to all travel agents.”





According to him, 90% of the booking for Air India is being done through traditional travel agents. “They cannot survive without our support,” Eapen cautioned. The scenario is even more complicated for the travel agents after the implementation of GST. “After the new GST regime, commission is the only way an agent can survive,” pointed out Eapen.





The AGM also decided to hold its biennial conference at Cherai in Kochi, Kerala between September 14-16, 2017. According to Eapen the theme of the convention will be ‘Travel Agents by 2020-portfolios Redefined.’ He said that convention will reflect on the theme considering the rapid changes that are coming into travel agents’ business. IAAI is expecting a participation of 300 to 350 delegates from across India for the convention.