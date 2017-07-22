IAAI to hold their biennial conference at Cherai in Kochi between September 14 and 17

IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI) will hold its biennial conference at Cherai in Kochi, Kerala between September 14 and 16, 2017. The dates and theme of the biennial convention was finalised at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association held in Mumbai yesterday.

According to Biji Eapen, President , IAAI, the AGM has decided on the theme of the convention, which will be ‘Travel Agents by 2020 – Portfolios Redefined’. He said that the convention will reflect up on the theme considering the rapid changes that are coming into the travel agents’ business.





IAAI leadership is expecting a participation of 300 to 350 delegates from across India for the convention. “Cherai is a beach destination and therefore , we will try to make the convention quite entertaining for the delegates,” Eapen said.





More than 100 members attended the AGM in Mumbai.



