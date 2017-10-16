Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Iceland Travel ranked as ‘Iceland’s leading Destination Management Company 2017’ Iceland Travel, a subsidiary of Icelandair Group was recently awarded the title of ‘Iceland’s leading Destination Management Company 2017’ by World Travel Awards. In India, Blue Square Consultants is the appointed as the sales and marketing representative for Iceland Travel.



Jakobina Gudmundsdottir, Director - Sales & Marketing, Iceland Travel, said, “We are elated and honoured to receive the award of ‘Iceland’s leading Destination Management Company 2017’ by the World Travel Awards. Our aim is to continue providing our expertise and excellent professional service to our clients and partners.”



Iceland Travel started its operations in 1937 and has been a premier travel company, tour operator and DMC in Iceland offering top-quality services. The DMC offers diverse product categories that suits Indian agents, such as escorted tours, day tours and self-drive tours in Iceland. Icelandair Group of which Iceland Travel is a part, recently merged with the tour operator Gray Line Iceland and will own 70% of the merged company which has positioned itself as the local expert for destinations and sightseeing.



