ICICI Bank priority customers to get executive lounge access at Visakhapatnam railway station

Travel Food Services (TFS) has done an alliance with ICICI Bank for providing lounge access to its priority customers on Visakhapatnam railway station. The services at Travel Club Lounge are complimentary to the RUBYX and CORAL range of cards. Located on the platform number 1 and providing the travellers with a host of services, this lounge operates 24X7. The lounge can accommodate over 50 passengers at a given time.





The executive lounge at the railway station in India has been opened by TFS include facilities like a shower area, buffet, recliners, entertainment, live cooking, snacks, tea & coffee and cold beverages. The lounge also offers a wide selection of popular newspapers and magazines. Complimentary Wifi and hygienic/clean toilet facilities are available for travellers, alongside paid facilities like shower rooms, recliners, etc.





Speaking about the executive lounge, Gaurav Dewan, COO, TFS said, "TFS is always in search of excellence and committed to transforming the F&B experience of travellers. Our intent is to give the travellers a memory of India to cherish, in the little transition time between or before travel. Considering the volume travellers and the distances involved in travelling across a large country like India, travellers would definitely look forward to a place to spend a couple of hours where they can relax, rejuvenate and recharge themselves.”



