ICPB & ICCA join hands for workshop on ‘International Bidding for Conferences’

The India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), a public-private organisation under the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), in a first-time association with International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) will be holding a joint workshop titled ‘International Bidding for Conferences’ at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity on March 17-18, 2017, said Amaresh Tiwari, Honorary Secretary, ICPB. Registrations are open on the ICPB website and will close on March 6.





The two-day programme has 40 limited seats on first come first served basis. For ICPB members the programme is open at a fee of INR 7,500 plus service tax and to non-ICPB members at INR 10,000 plus service tax. Preference will be given to ICPB members.



An Expert from ICCA will be coming down to train the MICE stakeholders on how to prepare the bidding document, strengthen the whole process and finally win the bid for the country. The two-day workshop will also include panel discussion on topics such as Strategy in Bidding, Case Studies, Do’s & Dont’s in Bidding, Session on Data Research, Group Presentations. This programme is for the mid and senior management and a background check will be done of the participants.