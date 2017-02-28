STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS IIPT India to confer ‘Celebrating Her’ Global Awards for Empowered Women on March 8 at ITB Berlin



The panelists include Dr. Walter Mzembi - Minister of Tourism for Zimbabwe, Gurjit Singh – Indian Ambassador to Germany, Alain St. Ange – former Minister of Tourism for Seychelles and Rika Jean-Francois – CSR Commissioner for ITB Berlin. The discussion will be moderated by Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to UNWTO Secretary General and Member, Advisory Board IIPT India. The special guests include Dr. Mario Hardy – CEO, PATA, Daniela Oreto, CEO of SKAL International, Susanna Saari - Vice President SKAL International and senior industry leaders from across the world.











The IIPT India Global Awards are intended to acknowledge and felicitate exceptional women in the fields of travel, tourism and hospitality; individuals with a clarity of vision and mission who understand and believe that tourism, perhaps the biggest industry in the world, could become the first global peace industry and who have relentlessly worked towards fostering the tourism business as a vehicle for peace.



Commenting on the awards, Ajay Prakash, President, IIPT India, said, “The process of the Awards has been styled on the basis of the UNWTO’s mechanism of scouting for achievers across diverse activities who have in their unique way created innovative products and services that can be considered exemplary towards helping others whilst setting up and managing a business professionally and in line with the best international practices. Gender equality and gender justice are critical to the propagation of peace and women who have demonstrated strong personal values and determination to make the difference are worthy of recognition and reward. They also need to be felicitated and made role models for the younger generation to follow.” In association with ITB Berlin and the UNWTO, the IIPT (International Institute for Peace Through Tourism) India will be hosting the 2nd edition of the Global Peace Awards for Empowered Women in Tourism with the title ‘Celebrating Her’. The 2017 awards will be held on Women’s Day i.e. March 8 at ITB Berlin in the Palais am Funkturm on the ITB grounds from 1400 to 1545. Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General, UNWTO, will present the awards. The awards ceremony will be preceded by a panel discussion on tangible steps that can be taken in 2017, the UN Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, to further empower women in the fields of tourism and hospitality.The panelists include Dr. Walter Mzembi - Minister of Tourism for Zimbabwe, Gurjit Singh – Indian Ambassador to Germany, Alain St. Ange – former Minister of Tourism for Seychelles and Rika Jean-Francois – CSR Commissioner for ITB Berlin. The discussion will be moderated by Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to UNWTO Secretary General and Member, Advisory Board IIPT India. The special guests include Dr. Mario Hardy – CEO, PATA, Daniela Oreto, CEO of SKAL International, Susanna Saari - Vice President SKAL International and senior industry leaders from across the world.The IIPT India Global Awards are intended to acknowledge and felicitate exceptional women in the fields of travel, tourism and hospitality; individuals with a clarity of vision and mission who understand and believe that tourism, perhaps the biggest industry in the world, could become the first global peace industry and who have relentlessly worked towards fostering the tourism business as a vehicle for peace.Commenting on the awards, Ajay Prakash, President, IIPT India, said, “The process of the Awards has been styled on the basis of the UNWTO’s mechanism of scouting for achievers across diverse activities who have in their unique way created innovative products and services that can be considered exemplary towards helping others whilst setting up and managing a business professionally and in line with the best international practices. Gender equality and gender justice are critical to the propagation of peace and women who have demonstrated strong personal values and determination to make the difference are worthy of recognition and reward. They also need to be felicitated and made role models for the younger generation to follow.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter