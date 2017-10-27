STRATEGY

IIPT to honour 'Global Ambassadors of Peace Through Tourism' at WTM London The International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT) has chosen 5 outstanding people from the world of travel and tourism to honour as the "Global Ambassadors of Peace Through Tourism" at the upcoming World Travel Market (WTM), London. The event will be held on Monday November 6, at Platinum Suites 3 & 4 from 2.45 to 4.00 pm, and is open to all registered delegates at WTM. The theme is "Tourism – A Catalyst for Peace" and Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General UNWTO, is the Chief Guest and Keynote speaker.



Supported by “Incredible India” and the UNWTO, the Awards are sponsored by Cox & Kings and will be hosted by Anita Mendiratta, MD, CACHET Consulting and Special Advisor to the Secretary General UNWTO. The “Ambassadors of Peace” awards are being held for the first time at WTM London by IIPT and seek to build on the success of the “Celebrating Her” awards for Empowered Women in Tourism that IIPT has been conducting at ITB Berlin since 2016. TravelBiz Monitor is the Exclusive Media partner for these awards.



Speaking on the rationale of the Awards, Ajay Prakash President, IIPT India, says, “Tourism and Peace are inextricably linked. Such a large industry has the power to shape the world and it is time to focus this power and harness the collective financial, political and moral resources of the travel & tourism industry and make it count. But for this to happen, the concept of tourism as a vehicle for peace has to be integrated into the core business philosophy of every stakeholder - tourism companies, host destinations, tourists and all service providers. And because tourism is such a people-centric activity it’s important to recognise and felicitate people who have devoted their energies to champion sustainable tourism practices that go beyond the commercial interest and embrace the higher paradigm of tourism – to nurture and save the planet and its people, tapping into the collective resources and social reach of the travel and tourism industry. Towards this end, we have been doing the ‘Celebrating Her’ awards for Empowered Women in Tourism at ITB Berlin for the last two years and we are very happy to present the first ‘Ambassadors of Peace’ awards at WTM this year.”



Founded in 1986 by Louis D’Amore, IIPT is built on two very simple but powerful premises: That tourism, perhaps the biggest industry in the world, can become the first global Peace Industry and that every tourist is potentially an Ambassador of Peace. Through global summits, conferences, the global Peace Parks initiative, consultations with governments and the UNWTO and a regular monthly newsletter, IIPT has worked conscientiously over the last 30 to make peace an integral part of the tourism ecosphere.



Winners of IIPT Global Ambassadors of Peace Through Tourism

1. HRH Princess Dana Firas of Jordan – Chairperson of the Petra National Trust

2. Fiona Jeffery – Director, Just a Drop Foundation

3. Anita Mendiratta – Managing Director, CACHET Consulting, Tourism author & thought leader

4. Costas Christ – Managing Director Beyond Green Travel and Consulting Editor National Geographic Traveller

5. Geoffrey Lipman – Director, SunX Foundation



In addition, IIPT will confer the Lifetime Award on Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General UNWTO as a “Global Man of Peace Through Tourism.”



Each one of the chosen Ambassadors has had an illustrious and successful career in tourism and each, through their lives and work, embodies the founding principles of IIPT. Louis D’Amore, Founder President, IIPT, says, "IIPT is privileged and grateful to pay tribute to Dr. Taleb Rifai for his global leadership these past eight years. We have been most honored to have Dr. Rifai grace the stage at IIPT WTM events as our featured keynote speaker over the past several years – and to have his unwavering support for IIPT initiatives in our mission to make the travel and tourism industry – the world’s first global peace industry. We look forward to a continuing relationship with him in the years ahead as we join hands in efforts to promote the transformative role of tourism in “making the world a better place.’”



Commenting on the awards, Peter Kerkar, Group CEO of Cox & Kings, presenting sponsor of the IIPT Global Ambassadors of Peace Through Tourism awards, says, “Cox & Kings is the longest established travel company in the world, having marked its 250th anniversary in 2008 we’ve come a long way through all kinds of times. The world has changed enormously over the last 250 years but the basic human values of love, hope, happiness and harmony are constant. Tourism has the power to connect people and can be a powerful tool for global peace. Cox & Kings is proud to partner with IIPT in this initiative to acknowledge some of the finest people in our industry.”











