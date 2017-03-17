India Tourism Mart starts in Goa today

According to a report by OHeraldo, Goa’s biggest international travel exhibition, the India Travel Mart 2017 is set to begin at Mala today. India Tourism, Gujarat Tourism, Rajasthan Tourism, Jammu & Kashmir Tourism, Karnataka Tourism, Himachal Tourism, Jharkhand Tourism, Delhi Tourism, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Cox & Kings, Thomas Cook, Treebo Hotels, Spiceland Holidays are amongst several Tourism boards and tourism brands participating at the three day event. “The ITM Goa 2017 is a mega tourism exhibition which will provide a platform not only for tourists but also locals to choose destinations for a wholesome tourism experience be it nationally or internationally. As the host State for the ITM 2017, Goa also has an edge over other tourism boards owning to the fact that during the last three to four years we have increased our tourism offering and have made Goa an attraction holiday destination that tourists will find irresistible,” said Gavin Dias, GM, GTDC. Ajay Gupta, Director, ITM, assured that the mart will comprise a variety of holiday destinations and also offer the best packages and deals.





“A traveler today wants to diversify his/her travel in such a way that he can make the best of it and for this purpose only, the main highlights would be pilgrimage tourism, adventure tourism, Eco tourism, health tourism and wildlife tourism,” he stated. Organised by Delhi-based ‘Creative Minds,’ the mart is supported by Goa Tourism, Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) and the Corporation of the City of Panaji while National Trade Associations like Indian Association of Tour Organizers (IATO), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Travel Agent Association of India (TAAI-GOA Chapter), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) are also actively supporting the event.