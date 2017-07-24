STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Indian travel companies continue global expansion spree



One may recall, kicking off this trend over a decade ago was Cox & Kings Ltd, followed by MakeMyTrip.com, Yatra.com, VFS Global, Thomas Cook India, etc. The latest development in this ‘look global’ trend is Thomas Cook India’s acquisition of Kuoni’s destination management services (DMS) business in 22 countries.



In the Indian travel & tourism industry, the decade gone by has seen an unprecedented surge in outbound travel and this has led to emergence of new segments. Secondly, Internet penetration and mobile technology have grown exponentially, bringing all travel and related information at the touch of a button. This has created a well-informed traveller who now enjoys a commanding position while negotiating travel deals. Therefore, in order to stay relevant in the business and maintain toplines and bottomlines, tour operating companies are looking for ways to innovate and expand their presence across economies to increase consumer base. Talking about this trend, Peter Kerkar, Group CEO, Cox & Kings Ltd., says, “Cox & Kings decided to chart out its own expansion plan by buying Holidaybreak in 2011. Prior to that, we did many acquisitions before being listed in 2009. Our aim was to diversify our product portfolio and expand across geographies and derive revenues from different regions. We are present in over 22 countries across 4 continents. We have three lines of business—education, travel and hotels.”







To service the burgeoning demand of Indian travellers, new players have entered the Indian travel & tourism market, especially in the online space, leading to increased competition across verticals, and analysts believe this competition is cut-throat.



Elaborating on their deal, Madhavan Menon, Chairman & Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., says, “With Kuoni’s DMS’ business acquisition, we are hopeful of growing our bottomline by 25% this year, and take the company to revenue of USD 900 million. In the past 2 years, after we acquired Kuoni’s businesses in India and Hong Kong, Thomas Cook has grown nearly 12-13% as far as inbound business vertical is concerned.” According to media reports, this deal is pegged at INR 125 crore. However, TravelBiz Monitor has no confirmation of this figure from any reliable source of Thomas Cook.



For travel companies in India, especially traditional agencies, it makes economic sense to merge with a foreign entity. An M&A creates economies of scale and allows diversification across newer markets. This negates the need to start business from scratch and brings in consumer knowledge and product expertise in a new market. “The travel industry is undergoing rapid changes and we live in the era where disruption is the norm. Companies have to be nimble and identify opportunities in order to grow the business. In order to achieve this objective, you either grow organically or take the inorganic route to leapfrog the competition,” Kerkar says.



Deep Kalra, Group Chairman and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, believes that consolidation is a natural course for any industry. “The Indian e-commerce story is now witnessing a phase of consolidation and this is not a bad term. The consolidation resulting out of the M&As will bring greater efficiencies within the overall travel ecosystem. The air market in India is fairly mature and well penetrated online. The opportunity lies in the accommodation segment which includes hotels and other alternate accommodation options like guesthouses, villas, secondary homes etc., as this segment is underpenetrated and fragmented and can see consolidation, which will be good for the industry. Consumers who previously did not have access to high quality products and services, are now realising the benefits of shifting their research, selection and subsequently purchase, online,” Kalra says.



Echoing similar sentiments, Goyal believes that in order to compete with global giants, Indian companies have to either acquire foreign companies or form strategic alliances to gain access to overseas markets.



Shravan Gupta, Executive Director, FCM Travel Solutions India Pvt Ltd, which acquired Travel Tours Group in October 2016, believes that consolidation is required in the industry, especially with principal players like airlines and hotels directly approaching the consumer. “For any company, organic growth is a long process and therefore it makes sense to consolidate in order create a larger footprint in the business. It is good to see Indian companies venturing on the merger & acquisition path. Besides brining value, the deal brings global or niche expertise to the Indian business. As far as competition is concerned, the market is large enough for everyone. Small players in the industry will have to create a niche market for themselves rather than bundle everything. Besides, this trend gives an opportunity for an Indian brand to compete directly with its counterparts in overseas markets,” Gupta states. In a fast changing world order, the phenomenon of home grown Indian companies, reversing the trend and going global seems to continue unabated. A trend that was so far witnessed only in the IT and pharmaceutical sectors in this country seems to have rubbed off on the travel segment. Over the last decade, a few of the India’s largest companies have slowly diversified, identified opportunities in the global market and significantly expanded their footprint on a global scale.One may recall, kicking off this trend over a decade ago was Cox & Kings Ltd, followed by MakeMyTrip.com, Yatra.com, VFS Global, Thomas Cook India, etc. The latest development in this ‘look global’ trend is Thomas Cook India’s acquisition of Kuoni’s destination management services (DMS) business in 22 countries.In the Indian travel & tourism industry, the decade gone by has seen an unprecedented surge in outbound travel and this has led to emergence of new segments. Secondly, Internet penetration and mobile technology have grown exponentially, bringing all travel and related information at the touch of a button. This has created a well-informed traveller who now enjoys a commanding position while negotiating travel deals. Therefore, in order to stay relevant in the business and maintain toplines and bottomlines, tour operating companies are looking for ways to innovate and expand their presence across economies to increase consumer base. Talking about this trend, Peter Kerkar, Group CEO, Cox & Kings Ltd., says, “Cox & Kings decided to chart out its own expansion plan by buying Holidaybreak in 2011. Prior to that, we did many acquisitions before being listed in 2009. Our aim was to diversify our product portfolio and expand across geographies and derive revenues from different regions. We are present in over 22 countries across 4 continents. We have three lines of business—education, travel and hotels.”According to Subhash Goyal, Chairman, STIC Travel Group, “The industry is going through a churning process, and the brick and mortar companies are rapidly being transformed. The M&A of foreign entities, a relatively recent development, by Indian companies is a result of the disruptive changes in business, and will only gain momentum. Not only will Indian companies acquire foreign brands, but many foreign companies will merge with their Indian counterparts.”To service the burgeoning demand of Indian travellers, new players have entered the Indian travel & tourism market, especially in the online space, leading to increased competition across verticals, and analysts believe this competition is cut-throat.Elaborating on their deal, Madhavan Menon, Chairman & Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., says, “With Kuoni’s DMS’ business acquisition, we are hopeful of growing our bottomline by 25% this year, and take the company to revenue of USD 900 million. In the past 2 years, after we acquired Kuoni’s businesses in India and Hong Kong, Thomas Cook has grown nearly 12-13% as far as inbound business vertical is concerned.” According to media reports, this deal is pegged at INR 125 crore. However, TravelBiz Monitor has no confirmation of this figure from any reliable source of Thomas Cook.For travel companies in India, especially traditional agencies, it makes economic sense to merge with a foreign entity. An M&A creates economies of scale and allows diversification across newer markets. This negates the need to start business from scratch and brings in consumer knowledge and product expertise in a new market. “The travel industry is undergoing rapid changes and we live in the era where disruption is the norm. Companies have to be nimble and identify opportunities in order to grow the business. In order to achieve this objective, you either grow organically or take the inorganic route to leapfrog the competition,” Kerkar says.Deep Kalra, Group Chairman and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, believes that consolidation is a natural course for any industry. “The Indian e-commerce story is now witnessing a phase of consolidation and this is not a bad term. The consolidation resulting out of the M&As will bring greater efficiencies within the overall travel ecosystem. The air market in India is fairly mature and well penetrated online. The opportunity lies in the accommodation segment which includes hotels and other alternate accommodation options like guesthouses, villas, secondary homes etc., as this segment is underpenetrated and fragmented and can see consolidation, which will be good for the industry. Consumers who previously did not have access to high quality products and services, are now realising the benefits of shifting their research, selection and subsequently purchase, online,” Kalra says.Echoing similar sentiments, Goyal believes that in order to compete with global giants, Indian companies have to either acquire foreign companies or form strategic alliances to gain access to overseas markets.Shravan Gupta, Executive Director, FCM Travel Solutions India Pvt Ltd, which acquired Travel Tours Group in October 2016, believes that consolidation is required in the industry, especially with principal players like airlines and hotels directly approaching the consumer. “For any company, organic growth is a long process and therefore it makes sense to consolidate in order create a larger footprint in the business. It is good to see Indian companies venturing on the merger & acquisition path. Besides brining value, the deal brings global or niche expertise to the Indian business. As far as competition is concerned, the market is large enough for everyone. Small players in the industry will have to create a niche market for themselves rather than bundle everything. Besides, this trend gives an opportunity for an Indian brand to compete directly with its counterparts in overseas markets,” Gupta states. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter