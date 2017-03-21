Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Indian travellers don’t take misbehavior: Expedia Survey 2017 Expedia released the results of the 2017 Flight Etiquette study, an annual survey of in-flight behaviour across multiple countries and continents. The survey highlights that Indians find rear-seat kickers (52%), boozers (50%) and loud passengers (49%) most annoying in a flight, while they are most tolerant to flirting singles (33%) and amorous couples (30%). A majority (65%) would pay extra to be seated in a ‘quiet section’ if the airline offered one. Dreading sitting next to someone who talks too much on a flight is a justified fear, as many will engage in conversation. Passengers are particularly considerate to the airline crew and generally follow regulations.



69% said they would alert the flight attendant and ask them to handle, while 30% said they would confront a misbehaving passenger directly. Overall 24% said they would resort to social shaming of the passenger or tweet about it.



“As flying picks up as a preferred mode of travel for Indians, there is a variety of behaviours that can be seen on a flight. While some of the travellers are patient and helpful, the others are inconsiderate and annoying. The survey highlights that 76% feel that for most part, fellow passengers are considerate of other passengers and 59% have offered their seat to a fellow passenger in need. 61% Indians use flights as an opportunity to interact with and know new people. Ironically, 68% of the flyers also dread sitting next to a talkative person,” said Manmeet Ahluwalia, Marketing Head, Expedia-India.



