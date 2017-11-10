STRATEGY

TRADE NEWS Indians biggest users of digital travel assets globally: Travelport Survey One of the first surveys to ascertain the digital penetration among the travellers by Travelport has revealed that Indians are the biggest users of digital assets of travel globally. The Global Digital Travel Research 2017 conducted by an independent research agency for Travelport has revealed that Indian travellers top the list in terms of usage of digital tools in planning, booking and experiencing a journey at the destination among 19 top travel markets surveyed with a sample of 11,000 respondents.



The survey has revealed that 91% of Indian travellers used review sites to help travel research, 85% use price comparison sites, and 67% use voice search, which is good 20% more than the global average usage. The findings of the survey cut across consumer engagement with different components of travel including airlines, hotels, destinations, etc. While booking a trip, 51% of Indian travellers use smart phones to fulfill their bookings, 74% of Indian travellers consider digital experience important while choosing an airline, and 82% of Indian travellers prefer digital booking passes.



As far as hotels are concerned, 66% of the Indian consumers consider digital experience key influencer in selecting a hotel, 69% avoid hotels that charge for WiFi, and 60% prefer mobile check-ins instead of conventional reception oriented check-ins. While at destinations, 83% of Indians want to be connected with friends and families, and they use 19 different categories of apps, which is higher than any other nationality.



Asia Pacific (APAC) travellers are top of the global league of digital travellers as per the survey. APAC travellers use even more apps than are used globally. China topped the charts for app use with an average of nearly 20 categories used for each trip compared to 19 by Indian travellers.



Commenting on the survey, Rabih Saab, President & MD, EMEA, Travelport, said, that the company does commission surveys regularly, but this is the first one on the digital trends of the modern traveller. He said that the results of the survey was on expected lines considering fast growing penetration of smart phone users in India and a growing aspirational middle class population in the country. “They are highly technology savvy and are much more demanding compared to other travellers.”



When asked about how the revelations of the study report would reflect on Travelport's investment plans in India, Saab said that the company invests approximately 200 million dollars in Research and Development, and this will help them to "fine tune" their investment strategies in markets to support its customers in the airline, hotel, cruise lines, and also selling agents to deliver experiences that the modern digitally savvy travellers expect.



