Saturday, 11 March, 2017, 12 : 00 PM [IST]

Indians travelling during Holi have doubled: MakeMyTrip
According to a PTI report, domestic tourists travelling during the Holi weekend this year has more than doubled, compared to the corresponding period in 2016, with Goa continuing to be the favourite destination. “There are two times more customers due to the extended Holi weekend. High VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel is observed this year with growth in flight bookings by 1.65 times more than growth in hotels,” said MakeMyTrip in a report.
 
