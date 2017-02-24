Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS IndiGo to induct 25-30 A-320 Neo aircraft over a year As per The Hindu Business Line report, IndiGo has plans to induct 25-30 aircraft into its fleet in the next 400 days. Most of these will be Airbus A-320 New Engine Option, or Neo version. The latest additions will see the total fleet strength of the 11-yearold, Delhi head-quartered lowcost airline touch 158 aircraft, sources indicated. Incidentally, after starting its first flight in 2006, it was only in 2009 that IndiGo took delivery of its 25th aircraft.Now, it plans to induct 25-30 aircraft in a span of just over a year.



When contacted, IndiGo declined to offer comment on its induction plan. The airline has not disclosed the latest induction programme beyond company President Aditya Ghosh.



At its third-quarter FY17 financial results conference call on January 31, it had said it expects to end the current fiscal with 20 Neo aircraft in its fleet. IndiGo had ordered 430 Neo aircraft, the first of which landed in Delhi in March 2016 after a non-stop flight from the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France. The Neo is distinguished by its large engine — 81 inches as compared to 61 inches of the Current Engine Option (Ceo).

