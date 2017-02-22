Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Indiva Marketing to represent Frankfurt Tourism in India Frankfurt Tourism (TCF) appointed Indiva Marketing as the destination representative company for the City of Frankfurt am Main and Rhein-Main region. Indiva Marketing will be responsible for all communications, media relations, sales and marketing activities to enhance visibility and to boost tourism from India.



“We are delighted to announce Indiva Marketing as our partner in India to promote the unique products that Frankfurt and the region has to offer. We look forward to building business opportunities from all corners of India in 2017 and beyond,” said Dr. Anette Biener, Manager, International Tourism Marketing, Frankfurt Tourism.



Beate Mauder Kakkar, Managing Director, Indiva Marketing said, "We are excited to promote Frankfurt am Main and the Rhein Main region to the Indian market. Frankfurt is a city of great diversity, the mediaeval towns and UNESCO world heritage sites, forests and rivers in the region are most attractive for FIT travellers and MICE movements. Frankfurt, the Main metropolis has something for everyone, including multiple world class museums and shopping. We look forward to enhancing business and increasing visitations to Frankfurt from India."



