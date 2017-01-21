Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Insight Vacations hopes big traction for its ‘Luxury Gold Programme’ from India market in 2017 Insight Vacations, world’s leading escorted vacations company based in Geneva, is hoping for big traction for their one of the finest escorted travel programme, Luxury Gold Programme, from global market including India this year. The company has added more regions and destinations into its Luxury Gold Programme, as well as enhanced their few existing itineraries with added experiences to make the programme more attractive to discerning travellers.



In Delhi recently to introduce the Luxury Gold Programme to the travel trade here in India, John Boulding, CEO, Insight Vacations said that the company has added a range of new products in Europe, USA and Canada, and also gone world-wide by including whole South America, Australia and New Zealand, and Indo-China, etc., to make it a truly worldwide programme. “The company has also added range of new products into their Scandinavia programme to make it wholesome for travellers.



Considering, epicurean experiences are highly appreciated by modern travellers, Insight Vacations have also included premium dining at Michelin Star restaurants into the Luxury Gold Programme,” he said.



Talking about India market, Boulding said that there has been major uptake in terms of demand for their escorted travel itineraries from India in the last three years. “Lot of Indian travellers are discerning for real travel experiences. We are offering both premium level and luxury level products which are top of the game,” he said. As far as growth is concerned, he said that the market has been growing 30% year on year from India. While India contributes hardly 3% of their global business, Boulding is hopeful of taking the share to 5% in 2017 and to 10% in the next couple of years.



Insight Vacations pins lot of hopes on South American itineraries as they feel the region has emerged as a top destination internationally in the last few years. The Luxury Gold Programme covers number of interesting destinations in Peru, Brazil, Argtentina, etc. “Peru has picked up really well in recent years. Heritage is very special, hotels are fantastic, dining is astounding,” Boulding said. Besides South America, he hopes major demand for Scandinavia, Iceland, itineraries as well as European stretch of Spain, Portugal, Morroco, etc., and the Eastern European tour covering Croatia, Czech, Romania, Bulgaria, etc., from India market. “Russia has bounced back really well last year. There was 50% increase in sales for Russia in 2016 compared to 2015 globally,” he added.



When asked about the kind of luxury Insight Vacations offers, Boulding said that they are not into private limousine tours, but escorted tour of smaller groups at luxury level which includes staying at 5-star and boutique hotels, business class transport, unique events, very special concierge facilities, etc.



Signature tours, the outbound brand of Creative Travel, is the India GSA for Insight Vacations.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter