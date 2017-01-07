Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS ITDC gets listed on National Stock Exchange As per the Millennium Post report, the shares of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the only public sector undertaking under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism — began trading under the trade-for-trade segment on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from last Friday. The company stock at the time of debut was priced at INR 229 and settled at INR 211 at the day’s close on Friday.



Further to this, the stock on the same day touched an intraday high of INR 234 and a low of INR 210.20 on NSE. In terms of volume, a total of 1,22,798 shares of the company were traded on NSE. On Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), where ITDC is already listed, the stock settled at INR 212.8, with an increase of 0.24% from the previous close.



India Tourism Development Corporation has informed BSE that the listing of equity shares of ITDC in NSE has been approved vide its letter dated December 28, 2016 and the equity shares shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE on December 30, 2016.



