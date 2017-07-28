Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS ITDC inks pact with Air India According to a report in The Times of India, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ITDC) hospitality major under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Carrier Air India to upgrade the skills and knowledge base of Airlines senior executive & cabin crew in Hospitality and Service Industry. The MoU was signed in the presence of Ashwani Lohani, Chairman and Managing Director, Air India and. Sudha Chandra, Principal AIHTM and General Manager, HRD ITDC at Air India Head Quarters, New Delhi. Subsequent to the signing of MOU between Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management (AIH&TM), ITDC and Air India to impart training to the executives of Air India; AIH&M conducted a 5-Day training program on "LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE" from 11th-15th July 2017 for the first batch of senior executives of Air India at Hotel Samrat, Delhi. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



