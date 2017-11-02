ixigo launches 'ixigo money' for hassle-free bookings

ixigo has launched a first of its kind virtual travel currency, 'ixigo money' which according to the company, is 'free of any gimmicky offers and restrictions posed by loyalty programs that other travel apps offer'. Announcing the launch, Aloke Bajpai, CEO & Co-Founder, ixigo, said, “Research reveals that travellers in India are tired of gimmicky travel loyalty programmes, cashback offers, and wallets that come with limitations and restrictions on their earning and usage. Most existing programmes have minimum booking values to earn anything at all, you get your cashback or earnings many days after your booking and your earned value is most likely to expire within 90 days. Also, you can never use all of your earnings at once, as they only allow usage of a small percentage on every transaction. All that changes today, with the launch of ixigo money - India’s first no-gimmicks, no limits virtual travel currency.”





With no minimum booking amounts to earn ixigo money, no usage limit on ixigo money balance, instant discounts on future bookings, guaranteed 48 hour transfers and a 6 months expiry period, ixigo money is an industry-first travel currency that works across multiple OTAs and airlines that are partnered with ixigo, says a company release.





In addition to all these benefits, a major bonus is that when a traveller pays their entire booking amount using ixigo money, they will be charged zero convenience fee by the booking provider. With the value of one ixigo money being equivalent to a rupee, users are entitled to use the entire balance of their ixigo money account on their next booking transaction.