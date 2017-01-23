Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS ixigo launches new version of Flights app ixigo has launched an all new version of its already popular Flights app. Available on both android & iOS, the app comes with a host of new features, developed keeping in mind the convenience of flight travellers. The idea is to give more power to air travellers, by simplifying the booking & post booking processes. With ixigo, one can compare and book flights from across 100+ travel websites including MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, Musafir, Jet Airways, Spicejet, etc.



The various features of the ixigo Flights app begin with, when a user enters a date of travel during flight search, they will be presented with their very own smart ‘Holiday Calendar’ which highlights upcoming long weekends and festivals and also lets one know of the upcoming dates with lowest fares. If a user subscribes to the instant ‘Fare Alerts’ feature, they will be prompted as soon as the fare for their preferred flight sector drops, making sure they book at the cheapest price.



By the ‘Flight Tracking’ feature, post booking, the app keeps a traveller updated about the status of the flight. The user will receive prompts in case of flight delays, cancellations etc. With the ‘Auto Web Check-in’ feature, users are also informed when the web check-in for their flight opens and they can do the web check-in directly through the app.



Apart from this, users can also take full advantage of other features such as a dedicated ‘Help Center’ which will not only answer all their frequently asked questions, but also allow users to add flight trips. By doing so they get access to a host of information regarding a specific trip, such as airline contact details, booking partner’s help desk, baggage information, etc. Users can also browse from over 5 lakh hotels around the world and book via the same app.



Commenting on this new development, Rajnish Kumar, Co-Founder & CTO, ixigo said, "ixigo is now the largest travel meta player in the country. We are also leading from the front in product innovation, making sure we solve all the pain points that a flight traveller may face in the course of their entire travel cycle. We are already getting a great response from our users towards the new app, with a 35% increase in our users Net Promoter Score."



