Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS JA Resorts to tap Tier-II & III cities in India Dubai-based JA Resorts, which forayed into India last year, is now looking at attracting high-end clients from Tier-II and III cities beyond the main metros of Mumbai and Delhi. During his recent visit to India, David Thomson, COO, JA Resorts & Hotels, said, “The response from the Indian market has been very good and our India Representative Avant Garde has connected us with the right members in the travel trade fraternity. Going forward we have to built the brand in India, and talks are underway to appoint brand ambassadors as influencers. Besides Mumbai and Delhi, we are looking to attract travellers from Tier-II and III markets with high-net worth clients over the next one year.”



According to William Harley-Fleming, Cluster General Manager, JA Resorts, India is key market for their Indian Ocean as well as Dubai properties. “We are not a cookie cutter brand and have an interesting mix of properties and customise packages according to the client needs. All our properties are destinations in their own right, offering something unique. Besides leisure travel, we are focusing on Indian wedding groups as well.”



Moreover, JA Resorts has unveiled its new website and this project was spearheaded by newly-appointed Group Director of Sales & Marketing, Thomas Grundner. In just two months of the launch, Thomson said they have received good number of visitors on the site and bookings. “Within the site, we will have options for login only to the travel trade.”





