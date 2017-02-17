Jet Airways introduces pre-paid passes

According to a PTI report, Jet Airways has launched a ‘pre-paid pass’ which will provide various benefits especially for people having flexible travel itineraries. The ‘Jet Global Pass’ would allow the passengers to travel on the airline’s entire network of 66 domestic and international destinations. “Flyers using the Global Pass need only pay the fares printed on the coupon, independent of any price fluctuations or seasonality,” the airline said in a release.





It would insulate them against higher available bucket fares or peak fares which generally prevail closer to the date of travel, the release added. The passes would be available as booklet — having a set of four pre-paid coupons — for Economy as well as Premiere travel at INR 52,673 and INR 1,19,312, respectively. These figures exclude taxes. The pass would be valid for six months.