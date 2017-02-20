Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Jet Airways launches ‘The Billion Miles Festival’ frequent flyer reward programme Jet Airways has launched its frequent flyer reward promotion called, ‘The Billion Miles Festival’. The global campaign will go live tomorrow and will see Jet Airways rewarding its frequent flyer programme members for their loyalty with bonus JPMiles worth more than a billion miles, by booking and travelling during the offer period. Through this campaign, Jet Airways is offering assured miles of 10,000 for First Class, 5,000 miles for Premiere, and 1,500 miles for Economy Class. Bonus JPMiles will be earned for every ticket booked on jetairways.com or the Mobile App between February 21 and March 31, 2017. The offer is open to all existing members of JetPrivilege the frequent flyer and loyalty rewards programme. Guests can earn 1,500 to 10,000 Bonus JPMiles per sector depending on the class of travel – Economy/Premiere, irrespective of fare buckets such as Flexi, Saver etc. The bonus JPMiles will be over and above the existing JPMiles guests usually earn.



Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways, said, “The Billion Miles Festival is not only a gesture of our gratitude and appreciation to our JetPrivilege (JP) members for their loyalty, but also, a warm invitation to non-member guests to join the JP reward programme and start collecting JPMiles. Guests can earn JPMiles and redeem them against flights across our extensive network. Be it London to Leh or Brussels to Brisbane, our global network and connectivity with strategic code-share partners will enable guests to make the most of The Billion Miles Festival.”



Manish Dureja, MD, Jet Privilege Pvt Ltd., said “It has always been our constant endeavour to create opportunities that will fulfil people’s aspiration to fly. The Billion Miles Festival, where millions of members will get the opportunity to collect bonus JPMiles upon travel during the offer period, is a great way to fulfil this aspiration. This new offer strengthens our overall value proposition for our members and our commitment of always making their travel experience rewarding and memorable. We look forward to welcome our members with lot of excitement.”



The Billion Miles Festival will also see Jet Airways announce one lucky winner every day during the promotion period, who will win and have 100,000 JPMiles credited to their JetPrivilege membership account.



There will also be a grand Jackpot prize for that one lucky winner, who will receive One million JPMiles. Winners can redeem their JPMiles for award tickets on Jet Airways’ and Partner Airline flights across the globe.





