TRADE NEWS Jet Airways to add third daily non-stop flight service on Mumbai-London route As per the PTI report, Jet Airways has announced the introduction of its third daily non-stop service to London Heathrow from Mumbai, commencing this October. The new flight is expected to boost Jet's passenger and cargo capacity between India and the United Kingdom by almost 33%.



The service enhances onward connectivity over London Heathrow to North America with partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, the airline said in a release. The airline said it will now offer improved connection time and 13 destinations over London to North America including Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Washington (Virginia).



"Jet Airways is delighted to offer a third non-stop service between Mumbai and London Heathrow. The new frequency will enable us to offer our guests seamless connectivity with partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic over London with a single baggage drop and through check-in," said, Jayaraj Shanmugam, CCO, Jet Airways. According to the airline, the air travel between India and the UK has shown a steady annual growth of nearly 10% over the last few years.



