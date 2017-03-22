Jet and Air India likely to benefit from US, UK move

According to a report by Mihir Mishra in The Economic Times, Jet Airways and Air India will benefit from the ban imposed by the US government on large electronic devices from cabin luggage on passenger flights from eight Muslim-majority countries, as business travellers prefer to work on laptops and iPads while on long-duration flights, three travel industry executives said. The ban will apply to non-stop flights to the US and the UK from 10 international airports serving the cities of Cairo in Egypt; Amman in Jordan; Kuwait City in Kuwait; Casablanca in Morocco; Doha in Qatar; Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; Istanbul in Turkey; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Travel industry insiders say that business travellers prefer to work on board and taking away laptops would surely make them shift to Indian carriers, if they have a choice.





“A large number of travellers flying on these routes are business travellers and they prefer to work on board for their meetings. Naturally, they would prefer an airline that allows them to carry their laptops in the flight as cabin baggage. This may not be true for leisure travellers, who may not carry laptops on trips but business class loads will surely shift to Indian carriers,” said Sharat Dhall, COO, Yatra.com. The three Middle Eastern carriers – Emirates, Etihad and Qatar – roughly carry about 50% of the traffic going to the US out of India. Jet Airways did not comment on the issue saying they are waiting for an official order on the issue for the aviation regulators. Air India, however, believes that such a move will surely benefit. “It will surely lead to surge in our bookings. Now, our flights to the US fly up to 90% full and we will not be able to adjust a lot of them,” said a senior Air India official, who did not want to be identified. Any shift in business travellers to Indian carriers may also lead to spike in fares on these routes.