Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Jharana Jungle Lodge in Maharashtra to add 10 tents & launch spa facility Situated in close proximity of the Navegoan Gate of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, Jharana Jungle Lodge in on track to add 10 tents to its inventory by June. Yashwant Khodke, MD, Yash Group & Owner, Jharana Jungle Lodge said, “Jharana Jungle Lodge is a two-year old property, situated 200 mtrs from the Navegaon Gate. The property, spread across an area of 7 acres, took a year for development. The tourist season for jungle resorts in India is from October to June. By the end of the current season, we will add 10 tents to the property and a spa will be operational by October 15.”



Currently, Jharara Jungle Lodge offers 14 rooms, spread across an area of approximately 900 sq ft each, a restaurant, garden area and swimming pool. The top domestic source markets for the property are Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Nagpur, while international guests from Europe, Germany and USA are its popular clientele. “The average length of stay of domestic as well as foreign tourists is of two nights. The months of November-December and April to June are high season for domestic guests, while for foreigners it is the winter months from December to March. The property is designed to cater families and couples with modern amenities, mini-fridge, WiFi facility in reception area, 24/7 power backup, and air conditioned rooms. For special occasions, we can organise a candle light pool side dinner,” said Khodke.



Jungle safaris for guests staying at Jharana Jungle Lodge can be booked through the property as well as travel agents. Currently, the property enjoys a fair share of bookings through the trade and direct enquiries.



In order to promote the property, Jharana Jungle Lodge has been participating in trade shows like Global Panorama Showcase (GPS) Nagpur, TTF and will be exhibiting at SATTE Delhi 2017.



Jharana Jungle Lodge is a 100-minute drive from Nagpur airport and railway station.



